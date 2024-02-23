Motorcyclist who rode from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes bonds out of jail

COLORADO — A YouTuber accused of speeding from Colorado Springs to Denver in about 20 minutes has bonded out of jail, according to court documents.

Rendon Tyrell Dietzmann has not shown up in an El Paso County Jail inmate search as of Thursday evening.

Dietzmann, 32, of Texas, who also goes by Gixxer Brah on YouTube, was arrested on Wednesday, February 7, in Denton County, northwest of Dallas, on a warrant out of El Paso County in Colorado, according to court records obtained by our Denver news partner.

The Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office announced that arrangements were made to have Deitzmann extradited to El Paso County on the Friday following his arrest. He was extradited on Wednesday. According to the DA's office, Dietzmann faces the following:



Menacing, Misdemeanor 1

Engaged in Speed Contest, Traffic 1

Reckless Endangerment, Misdemeanor 2

Reckless Driving, Traffic 2

Speeding 40/Moreover limit, Traffic 2

Engaged in Exhibition of Speed, Traffic 2

Vehicle had no Number Plates Attached, Traffic Class B

According to court records, Dietzmann is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on March 6. During this hearing, the suspect will either plead guilty or not guilty.

He was arrested on an assault charge, jail records from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office show.

Dietzmann was wanted by the Colorado State Patrol on suspicion of menacing, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding, and other charges, after uploading a since-deleted video to YouTube which showed him riding a motorcycle from Colorado Springs to Denver at more than 150 mph as he weaved in an out of lanes and between cars along I-25 on Sept. 28, 2023.

That route typically takes an hour to an hour and a half to complete without traffic.

The Colorado incident isn’t the first for Dietzmann, as similar videos exist in which the suspect can be seen speeding along various highways from across the U.S.