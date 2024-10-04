Motorcyclist arrested for DUI after hitting a student walking home from school

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist was arrested for DUI after allegedly hitting a student walking home from school, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of West Cheyenne Road and Wolfe Avenue, which is located near The Broadmoor.

Police say the motorcyclist, later identified as Pascal Laos, and the student were taken to the hospital. They also say the student didn't sustain serious injuries. Because of their age, the name of the student is not being released.

According to CSPD's on-scene investigation, Laos was traveling eastbound on West Cheyenne Road when he left the road, entered the pedestrian walkway and hit the student.

Laos was arrested for DUI and other traffic related charges. According to police, he was left in the care of the hospital.

