Motorcycle rider arrested for reckless stunts, blocking traffic in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcycle rider has been arrested for engaging in reckless stunts and blocking traffic, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Recently, Pueblo Police officers witnessed a group of riders engaging in reckless stunts and blocking traffic. In addition, several community members called in to report this dangerous behavior. Officers were able to arrest one rider, with the others fleeing the scene. — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) July 31, 2025

Police say officers witnessed the group of riders doing stunts, and they had previously received calls regarding them from several community members.

Officers were able to arrest one of the riders, whose name was not released, at the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and West Northern Avenue.

Police say others from the group fled the scene.

According to police, riders caught in reckless conduct can receive several citations, and they can have their motorcycle impounded for up to six months at the rider's expense.

