More than 30 people detained following homeless camp sweep at Dorchester Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 30 people were detained following a homeless camp sweep at Dorchester Park, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the park, which is located on South Nevada Avenue.

CSPD says they received several complaints about illegal camping and trespassing at the park. Of the more than 30 people detained, several were cited for the following:



five for trespassing

four for camping in parks

one for a waterway ticket

two for narcotics

According to CSPD, they cleared out one felony warrant and 16 misdeamoner warrants. They say eight of those people were taken to the Criminal Justice Center.

Additionally, CSPD says Park Rangers hauled out a dump truck load and two truck loads of trash. They also say eight camps were posted for clean-up at a later date.

