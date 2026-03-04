Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Moped rider dead following hit-and-run crash in Pueblo, driver of car wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A moped rider is dead and the driver of a car is wanted following a hit-and-run crash, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Northern Avenue and Santa Fe Drive, which is located near Roselawn Cemetery.

According to police, the moped rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

Police say the driver left the scene, and the car was later found abandoned.

The department says they are still searching for the driver, and at this time, they do not have a description.

