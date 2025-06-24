Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Monument Police Sergeant arrested for domestic violence, child abuse in Elbert County

A Monument Police Sergeant is facing domestic violence and child abuse charges.
Monument Police Sergeant arrested in Elbert County in last week
Sgt Jose Barazza
Posted
and last updated

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Sergeant with the Monument Police Department was arrested on charges related to domestic violence and child abuse by the Elbert County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Jose Barraza was arrested on Wednesday, June 18. He has been employed with the Monument Police Department since April 4, 2022.

According to the Monument Police Department, Sergeant Barraza has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

___

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site.

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community