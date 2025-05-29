Monument Police Department seeking more victims in sexual assault case

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — The Monument Police Department is seeking potential additional victims in a sexual assault case. The department says they launched an investigation into a report of sexual assault on February 14.

One of the suspects in that case is 19-year-old Spencer Adam Johnson, according to police.

Johnson has been charged with kidnapping and several sexual offenses, according to police. They say he is currently in custody in Texas and is waiting extradition back to Colorado.

While investigating, detectives discovered more allegations against Johnson, some of which date back four years. Because of this, police believe there may be additional victims who haven't come forward.

If you have any information or believe you may be a victim, you are asked to call the Monument Police Department's Investigations Division at (719)419-9791.

