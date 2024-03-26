Money laundering case prompts police presence at two Colorado Springs malls

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a potential money laundering case on Tuesday.

CSPD says they served warrants Tuesday as part of the investigation, which began in 2022. Police say they received information about a business in The Citadel Mall that was taking in stolen property and reselling it.

While investigating, the businesses Heroes and Legends in The Citadel Mall, and Legends and Heroes in the Chapel Hills Mall, were identified as allegedly being a part of the money laundering case.

CSPD says the theft of the new-in-box items has a larger impact because when they're stolen, it means the sales tax from those items is not paid.

Police also said that a residential location in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood is part of the investigation. The neighborhood is located near the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Fontaine Boulevard.

This is a developing story. News 5 will continue to update this web story as more information becomes available.

____

____

