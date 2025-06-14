Missing Pueblo baby found safe, mother taken into custody by US Marshals

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department says a missing baby has been found safe. The Romero family had been searching for one-year-old Ezra Aragon, who was believed to be with his mother, Brittany Ramsey.

Friday evening, police say Aragon was found safe and has been returned to his father.

Police tell News5 Ramsey was taken into custody by US Marshals in Ordway and was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Previous Coverage

For nearly a year, the Romero family has been searching for one-year-old Ezra Aragon.

"We're angry, we're frustrated, and we want someone to help us find him," the paternal grandmother of Aragon, Arlene Romero, told News5. "We don't know where he is, we don't know if he's alive, we don't know where he's at."

In December, Pueblo Police shared a photo of Aragon and his biological mother, Brittany Ramsey, on social media, asking for help with locating the pair.

Police explained that Ramsey lost custody of Aragon, and she has ties in Ordway and possible ties to Wolfforth, Texas. A private investigator with DC Private Investigations and Security Consultants tells News5 that Ramsey may still be hiding out in Colorado, Tennessee, or Indiana.

According to Pueblo Police, Ramsey has two active warrants. Online court records indicate Ramsey is wanted for violation of custody and has a criminal past involving a situation of domestic violence.

"He was just a happy, happy baby," said Romero of Aragon while holding back tears.

Arlene explained that her son, Enriquez Romero, wasn't ready to be a father at first. Enriquez wasn't certain Aragon was truly his son until about a month after he was born in August of 2023, when they received the DNA test results.

"It came back 99.99999% positive that he was my child," Enriquez said of the DNA results. "The first time I held him was (when) he took my breath away. He only fit barely into my forearm."

Enriquez and Ramsey were never in a relationship, and didn't have regular contact after conceiving Aragon, according to Enriquez.

Aragon had come early and was on oxygen, and the Romero family says they took him into their home, providing him with love and care for about five days and nights each week in Aragon's first year of life, while Ramsey had him about two nights each week, according to the Romero family.

Arlene and her daughter, Anissa, say they saw a change in Enriquez as a father, growing into the role and providing Aragon with the care he needed.

"He's a good dad," Arlene added. "He has his daughter, he takes care of her. He knows what he's doing. It's a piece of cake for him, and now he's missing out on Ezra and not being able to give Ezra the same love he deserves.”

Anissa has spent countless hours searching for Aragon and Ramsey, turning to social media on a daily basis, looking for any clues and hints.

"There are times I will wake up at like two, three o'clock in the morning," Anissa explained. "Is there anything new posted? Has anything new been found out? I would constantly text my mom, my brother. Have you heard anything? Are there any new updates?"

Anissa is pleading for help from he public, and those who know Ramsey, for answers.

Enriquez doesn't feel heard. After months of not getting any answers, he and his family turned to a private investigator at DC Investigation and Security in Pueblo. He doesn't believe police are taking this case seriously enough.

"They haven't reached out to me at all," Enriquez said of police. "They say that they've talked... I had no idea who my detective was until I hired a private investigator. I had to hire a private investigator to figure out who the detective was on my case."

The Pueblo Police Department tell News5 they are doing everything they can to help find Aragon and Ramsey. The department chose not to do an on-camera interview on the case. A spokesperson for the department provided the following statement:

"I have confirmed that several officers have spoken with Mr. Romero, in addition the leads he has provided on various locations have been followed up on. We can see two active warrants on Brittany, one for Domestic Violence and the more recent one requested by the DA in January for Violation of Custody Order. As a follow up to the information provided on [April 25], we are awaiting guidance on if the lack of contact with the paternal family would meet the requirement of imminent threat of serious bodily injury (SBI) or death, which is required for the Amber Alert. As this is an active, ongoing investigation, we have provided as much information as we can without compromising the investigation and are not able to interview. As mentioned, our department is following any and all leads to safely locate Ezra and bring Brittany into custody." Pueblo Police Department Spokesperson

Enriquez didn't agree with the statement from the police, claiming there's still more they can do. He also believes authorities in Crowley County and Rocky Ford could be doing more.

"We've given them so much information, but nobody's reached out," Enriquez reiterated.

Enriquez explained he has talked to officers, but he wants more direct communication with the detective on the case. He said he just wants his son back.

"We're angry that he's not here, but we're not angry at you," Enriquez said in a message to Ramsey. "I don't want to take Ezra out of her life, because I know how important it is to have a mother in your life. I know how important it is to need a mother's advice, to want a mother's cooking, to want a mother's love. And I just want the best for Ezra. I want the best for him, I don't... I don't have no hatred. I don't have no anger towards you, towards her as a person, even for what she's done. I'm not mad at her. I just wanted to come to an end. I miss my son. I miss Ezra. I miss being in his life, and it's hard."

News5 has attempted to contact Ramsey for more than a week, including reaching out to known associates and her previous workplace, without any luck.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, this is the only active missing child case involving a custody issue their department has as of May 5.

Enriquez isn't giving up his search and hopes the private investigators he turned to can help.

"There's more hope, more leads, more communication barriers have been brought down," Enriquez said of turning to DC Investigation and Security. "More feeling like I'm being heard, knowing that they care just as much as I do, just as much as my family does, in knowing that they're doing everything that they possibly can in their power to help bring Ezra home."

News5 has seen social media comment from those appearing to defend Ramsey saying "There's more to the story." News5 is asking anyone with more information on the situation to reach out by emailing tony.keith@koaa.com.

Enriquez does have a criminal record for introducing contraband in December of 2023 at a Department of Corrections facility. He was sentenced on April 15, according to online court records.

When questioned about the incident, Enriquez said his girlfriend was pregnant at the time and he had his cell phone on him when he shouldn't have.

