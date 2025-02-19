Missing child from Woodland Park found in neighbor's home, neighbor arrested

WOODLAND PARK — The Woodland Park Police Department responded to a report of a missing child call at roughly 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

After 9-year-old Audrey Martinez's mother made the call, police began investigating the situation, and subsequently began questioning Audrey's neighbors.

During their investigation, police met Christina Ann Guerrero, a neighbor, who "was adamant Audrey was not inside" her home. She also allowed police to search her apartment., during that initial search Audrey was not seen by officers at the time.

Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Woodland Park police began a door-to-door search for Audrey.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, police contacted Guerrero again. According to police, during a second search of Guerrero's home officers found Audrey unharmed in Guerrero's bedroom closet.

She has since returned home.

Guerrero was arrested for Harboring a Child, a felony, and Influencing Public Officials. She is currently being processed at the Teller County Jail.





The I-25 Gap: Thousands cited during first month of express lane enforcement During just the first month of enforcement, the number of drivers cited for crossing the express lane double white line through the I-25 Gap between Monument and Castle Rock is in the thousands. Thousands cited during first month of express lane enforcement along the I-25 Gap

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.