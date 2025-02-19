Woodland Park police asking for help in finding missing child

WOODLAND PARK — The Woodland Park Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a missing child, who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Audrey Martinez was last seen on foot following an argument with her mother around 1:15 p.m. She was last seen at the Hikers View Apartments, which are located near Highway 67 and Valley View Drive.

Martinez is five feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and two scars above her left eye. Police say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a white or lime undershirt, and 'Lilo and Stitch' shoes.

If you see Martinez, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1.





