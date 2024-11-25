Miami-Yoder School District student charged for bringing a gun to school

RUSH — A 12-year-old student in the Miami-Yoder School District was charged for bringing a gun to school, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday when the sheriff's office says they received a call from a school district employee saying a school security officer had detained a student after finding a gun in their backpack.

Deputies with the sheriff's office secured the gun and ensured the safety of the building, students and staff.

According to the sheriff's office, the student showed the gun to another student while riding the bus home on Wednesday. School security was notified of this incident, searched the student's backpack and found the gun.

The student was released by school staff to their parents. The sheriff's office says they responded to the student's home and learned the student had found the unloaded weapon at the home.

The student was served and released on the following charges:



unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon

illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile

unlawfully carrying a weapon on school grounds

Due to the student's age, their name will not be released.

According to the sheriff's office, the school district confirmed this incident was communicated to parents.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding this incident:

"This situation highlights why it's crucial for parents to regularly check their children's belongings before and after school. It is crucial to stay informed about your child’s communications, whereabouts, friendships, and any potential access to contraband or weapons. I am grateful this issue was quickly addressed without incident, thanks to the prompt actions of the Miami-Yoder School District and my deputies. Their swift response ensured no harm occurred, and my deputies conducted a thorough investigation. Ensuring the safety of our schools is a top priority for my Office. We will continue closely monitoring and investigating incidents like this and remain fully committed to protecting schools throughout El Paso County." El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

