Charges upgraded for a man who allegedly beat a man to death

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — An assault investigation has now become a homicide investigation, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened near the intersection of S. Nevada Ave. and E. Cimmarron St. by South Shooks Run Park on May 16th, 2023.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries on June 24th, 2023. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Michael Smith of Colorado Springs.

After an investigation, police arrested 40-year-old James McGinley. Below is a list of the charges that McGinley is currently facing:



second-degree assault

manslaughter

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will announce the official cause of Smith's death once an autopsy has been completed. In the meantime, Colorado Springs Police say they are investigating this incident as a homicide.

It is unclear at this time whether McGinley's charges will be upgraded following the autopsy.

This is the 15th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 28 homicides investigated, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

____

