Man's remains found in El Paso County identified nearly 40 years after discovery

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says after nearly 40 years and with the help of new DNA testing, they were able to identify the remains of a man found in El Paso County in 1986.

According to a sheriff's office news release, the remains of Peter Joseph Paskovich Jr. were found in November 1986 at a ranch west of I-25 in the southern part of El Paso County.

At the time of the discovery, it was determined that the man died as a result of a gunshot to the head, and Paskovich's death was ruled a homicide. However, despite efforts to create a DNA profile and facial reconstruction with the skull, his identity remained unknown for nearly 40 years.

In 2025, when the sheriff's office was revisiting the case, they reached out to the Ramapo College Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) Center in New Jersey to help identify the man, and the college agreed to offer its resources.

Through a DNA sample of the teeth, the IGG team was able to use public genealogical databases to attempt to identify possible relatives and create a family tree. This process led investigators to identify possible relatives. Peter Joseph Paskovich Jr. was believed to be the remains of the man found.

After contacting possible relatives and gaining their DNA samples, it turned out to be a match.

“For nearly 40 years, our family lived with unanswered questions and an unimaginable sense of loss,” stated Richard Paskovich, the victim’s brother, in the release. “While nothing can bring Pete back, we are deeply grateful to everyone who refused to give up on him. Having our brother’s identity restored brings us a measure of peace.

“We want to thank the investigators, forensic experts, and all those who worked tirelessly over the years to help bring Peter home to us. We continue to hope the truth surrounding his death will come to light, and ultimately, justice will be served.”

During the sheriff's office investigation, they learned Paskovich had extensive ties to the area, as his father, who was a member of the United States Air Force, was stationed at Ent Air Force Base, which was formerly in the Knob Hill area.

Paskovich was also a member of Cub Scout Pack 173 and attended Widefield High School during his childhood before his family moved to San Antonio, Texas. It was also confirmed that Paskovich was in the Colorado Springs area in October of 1985 before his death.

"This case is a powerful reminder we never stop seeking the truth, no matter how much time has passed,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal in part. “For nearly four decades, this man had no name, but he was never forgotten. My Detectives remained committed to finding answers, and through advances in investigative genetic genealogy and strong partnerships, we are finally able to restore his identity as Peter Joseph Paskovich Jr."

While Paskovich has been identified, the manner in which he was killed is still an active homicide investigation. A media availability is taking place on Tuesday, and News5 this evening will have the latest updates on this story.

Anyone who knew Mr. Paskovich is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 719-520-7777 or Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers online HERE

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