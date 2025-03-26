Watch Now
Manitou Springs Police Department investigating possible stabbing Tuesday

MANITOU SPRINGS — Officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department are investigating a possible stabbing Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. near Deer Path Avenue, which is located east of Champions at Manitou Springs Elementary School.

Police say all parties involved are accounted for, and at this time, there is no known threat to the community.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call El Paso County Dispatch at (719)390-5555.

