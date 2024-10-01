Watch Now
Manitou Springs Police Department asking for help in identifying graffiti vandal

The City of Manitou Springs and Manitou Springs police officers are trying to find the person responsible for a series of graffiti incidents.
MANITOU SPRINGS — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) and the City of Manitou Springs are asking for the community's help in identifying a graffiti vandal who is allegedly responsible for a series of incidents.

The city says the vandalism has damaged public and private property.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you can call MSPD Dispatch at (719)390-5555. You can remain anonymous.

