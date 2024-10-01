Manitou Springs Police Department asking for help in identifying graffiti vandal

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) and the City of Manitou Springs are asking for the community's help in identifying a graffiti vandal who is allegedly responsible for a series of incidents.

City of Manitou Springs

The city says the vandalism has damaged public and private property.

City of Manitou Springs

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you can call MSPD Dispatch at (719)390-5555. You can remain anonymous.

___





Western North Carolina Devastated By Flooding Hurricane Helene has torn through the eastern United States particularly causing heavy destruction in Appalachia. Western North Carolina devastated by flooding from Helene

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.