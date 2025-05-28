Manitou Springs Police Department asking for help identifying burglary suspects

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Manitou Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying people involved in a burglary.

Leo Strand

It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. on May 19 at the Pikes Peak RV Park, which is located on Manitou Avenue.

Video surveillance shows the suspects entered into the laundry facility and used a power drill in an attempt to break into a coin-operated machine. The attempt was unsuccessful, and police say they left the scene.

According to police, the damage was discovered later that morning by RV park managers, who saw metal shavings and tool marks on the machine.

Police say the two suspects are believed to be connected to a white Chevrolet Equinox, but no license plate information was captured.

If you have any information on the suspects or the vehicle, you are asked to call El Paso County dispatch at (719)390-5555.

