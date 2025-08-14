Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Manitou Springs Police Department arrests wanted fugitive from Texas

Denver7
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A fugitive wanted for sexual assault on a child charges out of Randall County, Texas was arrested in Manitou Springs.

According to the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD), officers received a tip that a wanted man, later identified as Mitchell Thomas Harris, was living in the town.

Through an investigation, MSPD says they determined Harris had been using an alias to work at a local business. According to police, Harris, who is also known as "Billy" and "Billy the Kid," had been evading authorities for about four years.

According to police, Harris was taken into custody on Monday without incident outside his home in downtown Manitou Springs.

MSPD says Harris remains in custody pending extradition to Texas.

