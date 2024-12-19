Manitou Springs Police continue to investigate graffiti vandalism in the city

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) continues to investigate a series of graffiti vandalism across the city.

MSPD says the vandals remain at large, and they have caused more than $20,000 in damages to public and private property.

Police are asking the community for any information regarding these incidents. The community is encouraged to check any security cameras for footage that may have caught the vandals.

If you see any graffitti, MSPD asks you to send them a picture of it. To do so, you are asked to contact MSPD Dispatch at (719)390-5555.

