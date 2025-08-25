Manitou Springs man sentenced following conviction in sexual assault case

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been sentenced following a conviction in a sexual assault case, according to the City of Manitou Springs.

James Walter was sentenced to 30 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections, with an additional 20 years to life of parole. The city says his estimated parole eligibility date is January, 2059.

The case stemmed from a two-year investigation by the Manitou Springs Police Department. Walter was found guilty on the following charges:



sexual assault on a child - position of trust

sexual assault - submission by force

sexual assault on a child

aggravated incest



According to the city, Walter had been in custody since his conviction in March.

