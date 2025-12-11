Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man who killed Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra sentenced Thursday

Fountain Officer Julian Becerra
Fountain Police Department
Fountain Officer Julian Becerra
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who killed Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra has been sentenced to 132 years in prison.

Fountain police officer injured in high-speed chase

Devon Bobian received the sentencing Thursday after he was found guilty of the following charges:

  • murder in the second degree
  • aggravated robbery
  • menacing
  • vehicular eluding
  • aggravated vehicle theft in the first degree

Officials held a press conference following Bobian's sentencing. Hear from them, as well as Becerra's widow below:

The deadly encounter happened in February, 2023 on the South Academy Boulevard bridge. Bobian was in a stolen car when Officer Becerra tried to stop him.

Investigators say Bobian got on top of the patrol car and made a threatening gesture. This caused Officer Becerra to back up and fall 40 feet off the bridge. He died nine days later.

Bobian declined his right to make a statement before sentencing. The judge ordered the counts to run consecutively, giving Bobian the maximum possible sentence.

___

Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC announcing a major new project during a special event at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Wednesday.

Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community