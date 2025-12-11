Man who killed Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra sentenced Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who killed Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra has been sentenced to 132 years in prison.

Devon Bobian received the sentencing Thursday after he was found guilty of the following charges:



murder in the second degree

aggravated robbery

menacing

vehicular eluding

aggravated vehicle theft in the first degree

Officials held a press conference following Bobian's sentencing. Hear from them, as well as Becerra's widow below:

The deadly encounter happened in February, 2023 on the South Academy Boulevard bridge. Bobian was in a stolen car when Officer Becerra tried to stop him.

Investigators say Bobian got on top of the patrol car and made a threatening gesture. This caused Officer Becerra to back up and fall 40 feet off the bridge. He died nine days later.

Bobian declined his right to make a statement before sentencing. The judge ordered the counts to run consecutively, giving Bobian the maximum possible sentence.

