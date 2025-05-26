Man who had felony warrants arrested for stealing a motorcycle last week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who had several felony warrants was arrested for stealing a motorcycle, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The arrest happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Weston Road, which is located near the intersection of South Circle Drive and Hancock Expressway.

According to police, they saw the stolen motorcycle near the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and South Chelton Road.

The rider, later identified as 19-year-old Jacob Rusnic, had several warrants for his arrest, including for motor vehicle theft. CSPD says he was out on bond for domestic violence.

CSPD detectives conducted surveillance, which led them to Weston Road. Rusnic was taken into custody and taken to the Criminal Justice Center for an additional motor vehicle theft charge.

___





The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation. The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.