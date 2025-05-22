Man who died in hit-and-run crash identified, teenager arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who died following a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs has been identified, and a teenager has been arrested.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, the man was 70-year-old Fred Brockway.

The crash happened on Sunday, May 11 just after 3 p.m. on South Murray Boulevard near East Fountain Boulevard.

According to an investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Brockway was crossing from west to east on South Murray Boulevard with a green light in a pedestrian crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle turning left. CSPD says the vehicle left the scene.

Brockway was taken to the hospital where he died three days later from his injuries.

The next day, CSPD says they contacted and arrested a 17-year-old who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Due to the teenager's age, his name will not be released.

The teenager has been charged with the following:



hit and run involving death

driver to exercise due care to pedestrians

This is the 12th traffic death in the city, according to CSPD. At this time last year, they say there were 18 traffic deaths.

