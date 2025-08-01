Man who died from gunshot wounds identified by Pueblo County Coroner

Update:

The man who died has now been identified as 31-year-old Ian Q Martinez by the Pueblo County Coroner's office.

Original coverage:

Police in Pueblo are working to learn what led up to a deadly incident on Monday morning.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) tells News5 they received a call at about 9:08 a.m. for a shooting victim in the area of Mahren Avenue and Arroyo Avenue. The neighborhood is just northeast of E. Northern Avenue and S. Santa Fe Avenue.

Police say the victim, now identified as Martinez, died. As of 10:30 a.m., police were tracking a suspect vehicle but had no other information to share about what happened before his death.

Anyone in the area with information or surveillance video is encouraged to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2502.

