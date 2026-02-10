Man who died following shooting on east side of Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who died following a shooting last week on the east side of Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 54-year-old Donald Tallman.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), says no arrests have been made in connection to Tallman's death, but they believe all parties have been accounted for.

CSPD says they are still investigating. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Background Information

One person is dead following a shooting, according to CSPD.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday evening at a house on East Gunnison Street, which is located near the intersection of North Circle Drive and East Platte Avenue.

CSPD says when officers arrived, they a man, later identified as Tallman, dead inside the home.

