Man who died following shooting involving police in Pueblo has been identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who died following a shooting involving police in Pueblo earlier this week has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, he was 54-year-old John Michael Jesse of Pueblo.

Background Information

A man, later identified as Jesse, is dead, and a shooting involving police is under investigation in Pueblo along Glen Royal Drive on Tuesday.

The shooting took place around 11:45 a.m. while officers were responding to reports of a domestic dispute involving weapons.

When officers arrived at the home, they say they saw Jesse holding a gun. Police say officers told him to drop it several times, but he pointed the gun at them. That's when an officer shot him.

A Pueblo Police spokesperson says that no officers were injured during the shooting.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which is led by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), will conduct the investigation.

