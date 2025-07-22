Man who died following shooting involving El Paso County Sheriff's deputies identified

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who died following a shooting involving El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 59-year-old Brian Pine.

Background Information

A man, later identified as Pine, is dead after getting into a fight with El Paso County Sheriff's deputies in Security-Widefield.

The sheriff's office says deputies were responding to a call around 11:30 p.m. Friday for a fight involving a gun at a home on Tranters Creek Way, which is located near the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Fontaine Boulevard.

The sheriff's office says when deputies got to the house, they saw a gun in the driveway. After trying to arrest Pine, they say he became aggressive and took a deputy's taser.

According to the sheriff's office, Pine used the taser, which started a fight. That's when two deputies shot Pine at least one time each, hitting him.

Both deputies and the Security Fire Department provided medical aid, but Pine died at the scene. Two deputies went to the hospital for minor injuries.

The deputies involved are on paid administrative leave, a standard procedure in cases like this.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this shooting involving deputies.

