Man who died following shooting at the Belmont Manor Apartments identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who died following a shooting at the Belmont Manor Apartments in Pueblo last month has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office, he was 46-year-old Thomas Lee Vialpando of Pueblo.

Background Information

A man, later identified as Vialpando, was found dead following a shooting at the Belmont Manor Apartments, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 28, at the apartments, which are located near the intersection of North Hudson Avenue and Bonforte Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say Vialpando had a gunshot wound. He was later taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to police, they interviewed witnesses and the shooter, whose name was not released, that morning. At this time, they say no charges have been filed.

This is the fifth homicide in Pueblo this year, according to police.

