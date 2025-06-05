Man who died following incident with Pueblo Police Department identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The shoplifting suspect who died after brandishing a gun and being hit by a Pueblo Police Officer in their patrol car has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, he was 36-year-old Antonio Herrera.

Background Information

A shoplifting suspect, later identified as Herrera, is dead after an officer hit them with their patrol car, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when police say Herrera shoplifted from the Famous Footwear, which is located near the Buffalo Wild Wings on the northside of Pueblo.

Police say Herrera left the scene and was followed by police to the Colorado State Patrol building, which is located behind the Famous Footwear.

According to police, Herrera brandished a gun and refused commands to drop it. That's when he was hit by the officer, whose name was not released.

Despite life-saving measures, Herrera died at the scene.

The Critical Incident Team, which is led by the Colorado State Patrol, is investigating to determine whether or not the use of force was justified.

