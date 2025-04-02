Man wanted on parole violation for homicide arrested in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY — A man who was wanted by the Colorado Department of Corrections on a parole violation for homicide has been arrested, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, 32-year-old Gilbert Ballejos was arrested Monday morning at Battle Ground Skilled Gaming, which is located on Santa Fe Drive.

The sheriff's office says deputies were patrolling the area when they saw Ballejos. He was taken into custody without incident.

While doing a routine pat search on Ballejos, the sheriff's office says deputies found around 10 grams of suspected meth in his pocket.

Ballejos was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and the warrant, which also included a possession of a weapon by a previous offender charge. He was been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero released the following statement regarding this incident:

“This was great awareness and police work by the deputies who were able to identify this wanted felon, formulate a plan and then take him into custody without any issues. I commend the deputies for their work in getting this previous offender who should not have been out on our streets into custody. Arrests like this help make our community a better and safer place.” Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero

