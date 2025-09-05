Man wanted in connection with Pueblo homicide investigation has been arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who was wanted in connection with a Pueblo homicide investigation has been arrested by the Pueblo Police Department.

Alehandro Chacon, 20, was arrested on September 3 for his alleged connection to the murder of 47-year-old Andrea Martinez.

During their investigation, police gathered enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Chacon. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation.

He is on a $1,000,000 cash-only bond.

Martinez's death was Pueblo's ninth homicide this year. At this time last year, there were 15 homicides.

Original coverage:

A deadly shooting investigation was underway on August 14.

At about 3:20 a.m., police were called to the 1600 block of North Spruce Street on reports of shots being fired. The neighborhood is in the Bessemer area.

According to police, a woman, later identified as Martinez, was found dead.

