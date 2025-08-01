Man wanted in connection to fraud, theft case in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is wanted in connection to a fraud and theft case in Pueblo West, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
If you know who this man is, please contact us at (719) 583-6250 and reference #19864. This man is wanted in connection with a fraud/theft case in Pueblo West. You can also contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. pic.twitter.com/dkbfl36Pg5
— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) July 29, 2025
If you know who he is, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)583-6250, reference #19864. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.
