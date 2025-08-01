Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man wanted in connection to fraud, theft case in Pueblo West

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is wanted in connection to a fraud and theft case in Pueblo West, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

If you know who he is, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)583-6250, reference #19864. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

