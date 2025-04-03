Man wanted for attempted murder in Trinidad arrested in Pueblo County Wednesday

PUEBLO COUNTY — A man who was wanted on several felony charges in Trinidad has been arrested, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says special investigations and narcotics detectives located 30-year-old Neal Helmbrecht around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Norman Lane, which is located near the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and O'Neil Avenue.

According to the sheriff's office, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Violent Task Force, Helmbrecht was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on the following charges:



attempted second-degree murder

second-degree assault

first-degree burglary

robbery

protection order violation

Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero released the following statement regarding this arrest:

“This is another example of the great partnership we have in working with the U.S. Marshals Task Force to seek out, apprehend and arrest wanted fugitives. Given the seriousness of this suspect’s crimes, I am glad that this suspect was arrested safely and without incident.” Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero

