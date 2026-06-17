Man throws 'unknown liquid' on officers during arrest, says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is facing charges of alleged assault against a police officer following an incident early Wednesday morning.

According to Colorado Springs Police, Earle McFee, 58, was arrested after a complaint that several cars parked along Iowa Avenue were believed to be using drugs or participating in prostitution.

When officers arrived around 2:00 a.m., they found multiple occupants in the vehicles and began working to identify the occupants of the cars.

One person, identified as McFee, refused to leave his vehicle and armed himself with a knife, according to officers. The officer used pepper spray inside the vehicle and worked to remove McFee from the car.

As officers were arresting McPhee, he allegedly threw an unknown liquid at two officers' faces, causing minor injuries.

McPhee was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

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