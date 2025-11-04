Man taken to the hospital following shooting in Colorado Springs Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say they received a call around 4 a.m. for a man who walked into the hospital after being shot. They say he is in critical condition at this time.

According to CSPD, due to the man needing immediate medical care, they were unable to get details on what led up to the shooting, or where it happened.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

