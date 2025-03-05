Man shot and killed last week was active-duty servicemember at Fort Carson

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who was shot and killed in Colorado Springs on Friday was an active-duty service member at Fort Carson.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 24-year-old Sergeant Shahid Burke, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Col. Anthony Keller, commander of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division released the following statement regarding Sgt. Burke's death:

“The 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team family is devastated by the loss of Sgt. Shahid Burke. He was an instrumental member of the Raider team, and his loss will be felt across the brigade. Our hearts are with Burke’s family and all who knew him during this difficult time. We are committed to supporting our Soldiers struggling with this sudden and tragic loss.” Col. Anthony Keller, commander of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), police received a call about a shooting around 2:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of N. Academy Blvd., on Friday, February 28.

When officers arrived, they found evidence that a gun was fired, but they couldn't find a victim.

Later on, CSPD was informed about a shooting victim, later identified as Sgt. Burke, at a local hospital. Police say Sgt. Burke was died from his injuries.

According to CSPD, this was the 11 homicide in Colorado Springs this year, and at this time last year, there were only six.

CSPD encourages anyone with information to call the police department at (719)444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-8477.

