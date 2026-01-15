Man sentenced Wednesday for shooting, injuring 10-year-old girl in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who shot and injured a 10-year-old girl in Pueblo more than a year ago was sentenced Wednesday.

According to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, 43-year-old Michael Santistevan was sentenced to 64 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections as a habitual offender, along with two 32-year sentences to be served concurrently.

In October, Michael Santistevan was found guilty on two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of first-degree attempted assault.

The incident occurred on July 7, 2024, at the Casa del Sol apartment complex, near the intersection of Constitution Road and Troy Avenue.

While investigating the incident, the Pueblo Police Department says they learned a 10-year-old girl, her sister, and her dad were looking for a stolen bicycle.

Police say while driving, the dad saw what he believed was the 10-year-old's bike outside of Santisteven's apartment. He realized it wasn't hers and drove away, at which time Santisteven fired several shots at the vehicle, shooting the 10-year-old girl.

Due to her age, the girl's name will not be released.

In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075 into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

