Man sentenced in connection to shooting that injured a Pueblo teenager in 2025

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who was arrested in connection with shooting a teenager at the Pueblo Riverwalk last year has been sentenced.

According to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Romello Hernandez was sentenced to 22 years in the Department of Corrections with a three-year period of mandatory parole.

Background Information

The shooting happened on July 14 along the Pueblo Riverwalk near Historic Power Station 5 & 6.

Police first responded to reports of the shooting around 3 a.m. that morning. When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl suffering from life-threatening injuries. Due to her age, her name will not be released.

In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

Hernandez was arrested a week later on a warrant for first-degree attempted homicide.

