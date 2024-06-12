Man sentenced for December 2023 KOA campground shooting

PUEBLO — On the morning of Friday, December 29, a man was shot multiple times at the KOA near I-25 and Purcell Blvd.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 11 a.m. and immediately took 54-year-old Steven Hollingsworth into custody without incident.

Deputies later recovered the firearm used in the shooting.

The man who was shot had to be flown to a Colorado Springs hospital due to life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured as a result of this incident.

On Tuesday, January 2, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested Hollingsworth for attempted first-degree murder.

Hollingsworth is accused of shooting a 30-year-old man following an argument.

Hollingsworth has since been held in the Pueblo County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

In March, Hollingsworth pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder.

On Wednesday, June 12, Hollingsworth was sentenced to 24 years in DOC for the shooting, which seriously injured the 30-year-old man.

