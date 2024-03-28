Man pleads guilty in connection to December KOA shooting north of Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A man has plead guilty in connection to a deadly shooting at the KOA Journey Campground last December, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH: PUEBLO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING AT KOA NORTH OF PUEBLO

The shooting happened at the campground near the I-25 and Purcell Boulevard intersection around 11 a.m. on December 29. In January, 54-year-old Steven Hollingworth was arrested for allegedly shooting a 30-year-old man after an argument.

Hollingworth plead guilty to second-degree attempted murder. He is currently being held in the Pueblo County Jail, and will be sentenced on June 11.

The sheriff's office says the man was shot several times that morning and had to be flown to a Colorado Springs hospital with life-threatening injuries.

____

