Man sentenced after crash killed three people last year in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY — A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to three counts of vehicular homicide, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened in August of 2023 in Pueblo West.

Kohen Kyle, who is 33 years old, was sentenced to 54 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after the court accepted his plea. The following three people were dead at the scene:



Marie Quintana, 56 of Aurora

Quintana's 12-year-old grandson

Jesus Guerrero-Lopez, 48 of Denver

According to the sheriff's office's investigation, Kyle was driving more than 100 miles per hour when he crossed the center line and hit the vehicle that the three victims were in.

Kyle's vehicle rolled, coming to a stop on its top, and the victim's vehicle was pushed off the road.

According to the sheriff's office, Kyle has been in the Pueblo County Jail since his arrest on September 28, 2023.

___





No Recent Violations at Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Records Show Decades of state inspection reports for the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Tour in Cripple Creek show the mine had complied with state requirements in the years following a cease and desist order that shut down the mine in 1987. Cripple Creek gold mine inspection records show no recent violations, lengthy safety reports in 1980s

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.