Man pleads guilty, sentenced in connection to Pueblo homicide, happened in 2023

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a 2023 homicide in Pueblo, according to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's (DA's) Office.

The DA's Office says 46-year-old Robert Rudichar pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree.

Rudichar was sentenced to 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. The DA's Office says the sentence will be served consecutively to one he is currently serving in New Mexico. After that, Rudichar will have a five-year mandatory parole period.

The shooting happened on July 29, 2023, in the 1000 block of Berkley Avenue, which is located near the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

According to the DA's Office, Pueblo Police officers received a report that Rudichar had called his dad and admitted to shooting his friend, later identified as Franklin Bruner, and his dog.

The DA's Office says they entered the home and found Bruner dead. They say his dog was later euthanized due to his injuries.

Rudichar was later arrested in Las Vegas, New Mexico, according to the DA's Office.

___

Colorado Springs District 11 teacher fights to get job back A Colorado Springs teacher has been suspended from her position for more than two months now. The district won't comment on specifics, but the teacher says she was targeted for speaking out. Colorado Springs District 11 teacher fights to get job back

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.