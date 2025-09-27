Man pleads guilty in connection to 2023 homicide in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man pleaded guilty in connection to a 2023 homicide case, according to the Pueblo County 10th Judicial District Attorney's (DA) Office.

William Montoya pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his nephew, Marcos Baca, as well as three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The incident happened on July 3, 2023.

Montoya then fired shots at Baca's mom and stepfather, stole his car, and left. The DA's Office says Montoya then drove to Baca's girlfriend's house and shot at it.

According to the DA's Office, Montoya will serve a 78-year sentence followed by 14 years of parole. The agreement was reached after a discussion with Baca's family.

"This plea agreement functions essentially as a life sentence for Montoya due to his heinous actions," said 10th Judicial DA Kala Beauvais. "Our thoughts remain with Mr. Baca’s family, and we hope this disposition helps them find some measure of peace. The District Attorney's Office remains committed to seeking justice for all victims and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.”

