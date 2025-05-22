Man out on bond for vehicle theft, arrested for another vehicle theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who was out on bond for motor vehicle theft was arrested for a separate motor vehicle theft, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of North El Paso Street, which is located southwest of Patty Jewett Golf Course.

CSPD says 36-year-old Michael Rempel was arrested on the following charges:



motor vehicle theft

felony eluding

obstruction

felony criminal mischief

possession of methamphetamine

According to CSPD, Rempel has a history of motor vehicle theft and was out on bond for two separate motor vehicle thefts.

Last week, a stolen Ford F-250 was located by officers in the City of Fountain.

CSPD says they located the vehicle near The Citadel Mall after it was involved in a hit-and-run. While investigating, CSPD says they noticed Rempel changing the appearance of the truck.

They conducted surveillance and noticed him park in an alleyway on North El Paso Street.

CSPD says that due to Rempel's aggressive behavior, they performed a contact block. Rempel tried to ram his way through, but later got out of the truck and ran.

Police say they were able to take Rempel into custody, and he was treated at a medical facility for injuries and later taken to the Criminal Justice Center.

