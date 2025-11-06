Man killed by La Plata County deputy after domestic disturbance on US 550

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is leading the inquiry after a La Plata County traffic stop ended with a fatal police shooting involving a man armed with an axe handle and baseball bat.

A La Plata County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a male suspect during a domestic disturbance response on US 550 north of Durango Tuesday afternoon, according to a CBI news release.

No other injuries to officers or victims were reported.

The situation unfolded after multiple 911 calls reported a man and woman fighting inside a moving vehicle, leaving Durango on US 550.

In response, a Durango police officer and a La Plata County deputy stopped the vehicle in the 28000 block of US 550.

According to preliminary reports and body-cam footage, when officers arrived, the female passenger ran toward them for help as the male driver, armed with an ax handle and baseball bat, advanced toward her and a deputy.

In response, the deputy fired his weapon, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Per standard protocol, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.