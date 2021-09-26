Man injured during Chile Festival shooting

PUEBLO — One man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times at Pueblo's Chile and Frijoles Festival.

Pueblo police responded to a disturbance involving two men at the festival around 11 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they discovered the victim who had been shot several times. The man has since been transferred to a local hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE ON SHOOTING AT CHILE AND FRIJOLE FESTIVAL: @PuebloPolice1 say one man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries, he was shot at multiple times. This started off as a disturbance call between two men. No arrests have been made yet in this shooting. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/ZlVtesgs9X — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) September 26, 2021

It's currently unclear why the altercation started. However, the festival did shut down all events after the shooting took place. Police are now looking for the suspect and no arrests have been made.