Man injured during Chile Festival shooting

KOAA News5
Pueblo Police
Posted at 5:33 AM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 07:33:39-04

PUEBLO — One man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times at Pueblo's Chile and Frijoles Festival.

Pueblo police responded to a disturbance involving two men at the festival around 11 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they discovered the victim who had been shot several times. The man has since been transferred to a local hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

It's currently unclear why the altercation started. However, the festival did shut down all events after the shooting took place. Police are now looking for the suspect and no arrests have been made.

