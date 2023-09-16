Man in the hospital after a shooting Thursday evening in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is in the hospital following a shooting Thursday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. St. Vrain St. located east of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers found an adult male who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. There is no information regarding the condition of the man at this time.

There is no information regarding a suspect in this incident, but the Colorado Springs Police Department says that there is no risk to the public.

If you have any information, or if you were a witness to this incident, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000.

