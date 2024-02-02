Man in El Paso County arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of children, detectives seeking other victims

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man in El Paso County has been arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of children, according to the Fountain Police Department (FPD).

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, detectives with FPD arrested 40-year-old Dustin Huntington after an investigation.

Fountain Police say that Huntington has been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center without bond on the following charges:



sexual exploitation of children-distribution of material

sexual exploitation of children-video, moving visual images, motion picture

According to police, Huntington has a previous conviction out of the 4th Judicial District for sexual exploitation of child video. He is currently a registered sex offender with FPD.

Detectives with FPD are seeking the public's help in finding any additional witnesses or victims. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact Detective Tori Slater by calling(719)382-4288. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call FPD's anonymous tip line at (719)382-4200.

