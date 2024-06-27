Man in custody after hours-long standoff in Pueblo Wednesday evening

PUEBLO — A man is in custody after an hours long standoff in Pueblo. It happened Wednesday at O'Neal Avenue and Forsythia Street, which is located west of Lake Minnequa.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the man barricaded himself inside a home, they say he had a weapon. Police stood outside waiting for him to come out of the house.

The man was arrested around 8 p.m. At this time, the name of the man has not been released.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

