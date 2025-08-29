Man impersonating ICE agent allegedly used toddlers as a shield before arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Court records reveal what led up to a shelter-in-place earlier this week in the Stratmoor Valley area.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a man, later identified as 23-year-old Antonio Mellon, barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday on Burnham Street, which is located near South Academy Boulevard and I-25.

Court records show Mellon was posting the incident on Instagram. The documents go on to say he used two toddlers as a shield when he came outside.

Police say Mellon impersonated an ICE agent the day before, wearing a face mask and holding a gun when he went to pick up a Door Dash order at a DashMart in Colorado Springs. The arrest affidavit says he showed workers a fake ICE badge.

Mellon is facing the following charges:



impersonation of a police officer

possession of a firearm by a previous offender

four counts of assault in the first degree

two counts of child abuse

___

Fort Carson Soldier Raises $50K for Cancer Treatment - Gives It All Away to Help Others Sergeant First Class David Hong battling stage 4 colon cancer raised over $50,000 in three days for experimental treatment, but when Tricare approved coverage, he donated every penny to help other service members and veterans fighting cancer. The Fort Carson religious specialist underwent the innovative histotripsy treatment earlier this month and remains hopeful about the results. His selfless decision shows how one soldier's battle became a mission to help others in their fight against cancer. Fort Carson Soldier Raises $50K for Cancer Treatment - Gives It All Away to Help Others

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.